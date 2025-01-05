Princess Cruises Recreating Their First Ever Sailing

Princess Cruises is celebrating their 60th anniversary by recreating their first ever sailing to the Mexican Riviera later this year.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Princess Cruises first ever cruise was a voyage to the Mexican Riviera on December 3, 1965 on Princess Patricia. 60 years later, the Love Boat cruise line will offer a 60th Anniversary Mexican Riviera cruise that departs on December 6, 2025.

This 14-day cruise on Royal Princess is open for bookings and it will visit some of the same ports as the cruise line’ first ever cruise.

Princess Cruises also revealed that the legendary Motown group The Temptations will sail on this special 60th anniversary sailing.

The cruise will depart from Los Angeles and have two overnight port visits to Cabo and Puerto Vallarta. The cruise will also visit Loreto, Manzanilla and Mazatlán.

The cruise will also feature special onboard events and guests that will be announced at a later time.

This immersive sailing will be the perfect way for guests to experience the beauty of the Mexican Riviera while celebrating six decades of Princess Cruises’ legacy of exceptional service and innovation in the cruise industry.

Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“As we prepare to celebrate our 60th anniversary, we can’t help but look back at where it all began with one ship sailing to Mexico.

“This commemorative 60th Anniversary Cruise will not only pay tribute to our rich history but also bring together the joy of cruise travel, music and unforgettable moments. The Temptations’ performance today gives just a glimpse of the excitement and memorable experiences we have in store for this milestone.”