Forbes Will Begin Rating Cruise Ship Restaurants Next Month

Forbes Travel Guide has announced that they will begin to rate cruise ship restaurants with the ratings being announced on February 12, 2025.

This will mark the first time that Forbes Travel Guide has rated cruise ship restaurants. Up until now, they have only rated cruise ships.

Restaurants on seven cruise lines will be eligible for ratings. They are:

Celebrity Cruises

Oceania Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Seabourn Cruise Line

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Silversea Cruises

Viking

Forbes Travel Guide will rate more than 2,000 hotels, restaurants, spas and cruise ships in 2025. They issue Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended awards.

Every Star Rating is earned through FTG’s in-person, incognito inspections based on hundreds of objective standards. No one can buy a rating, and no fees, commissions, or business relationships are required.

Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide, gave the following statement:

“The evolution of dining on cruise ships reflects the changing expectations of discerning travelers. Restaurants aboard the world’s finest cruise ships today feature innovative menus designed by world-renowned chefs, exceptional ingredients, diverse global cuisines, and thoughtful, attentive service.

“We are delighted to be the first rating guide to celebrate restaurants aboard Star-Rated cruise ships that meet our exacting criteria for service excellence and culinary distinction.”

Forbes Travel Guide will announce their 2025 Star Ratings on February 12, 2025.

Cruise Fever will have a list of all ship restaurants that earn a Star Award from Forbes when they are announced.