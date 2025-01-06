Nassau Had More Cruise Ship Visitors in 2024 Than Ever Before

The Nassau Cruise Port had more cruise ship visitors than ever before in 2024 when 5.6 million cruise passengers visited the port.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Nassau Cruise Port is the most visited port in The Bahamas and they just completed a second consecutive year of record-breaking growth.

The 5.6 million passengers that visited Nassau was up from 4.4 million in 2023. In 2022, the port had 3.2 million visitors arrive via a cruise ship.

The port has an ambitious plan to further expand and improve the port.

New developments that are expected to enhance the cruise visitor’s experience include enhanced facilities to facilitate transport of guests to areas of interest throughout New Providence, recreational family-oriented experiences and dining options.

The port, which is operated by Global Ports Holding, recently completed a $300 million renovation that included expanded ship berths, a new marina, ferry terminal, and over 60 retail and food/beverage outlets.

The port also has a new Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo and a 3,000 person amphitheater.

Mike Maura, Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port, gave the following statement:

“We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone for the second year in a row. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our talented team, our valued partners, and the Bahamian people.

“We could not have reached this point without the unwavering support of our stakeholders, including the Government of The Bahamas, our cruise line partners, local businesses, and the community at large. Together, we are shaping the future of Bahamian tourism, and I am excited to see the continued growth of Nassau Cruise Port as a gateway to The Bahamas and a source of opportunity for all.”