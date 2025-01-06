Cruise NewsNassau Had More Cruise Ship Visitors in 2024 Than Ever Before

Nassau Had More Cruise Ship Visitors in 2024 Than Ever Before

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

The Nassau Cruise Port had more cruise ship visitors than ever before in 2024 when 5.6 million cruise passengers visited the port.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up
Cleanest cruise ships by CDC inspection scores in 2024
Nassau, Bahamas. Photo credit: Cruise Fever

Nassau Cruise Port is the most visited port in The Bahamas and they just completed a second consecutive year of record-breaking growth.

The 5.6 million passengers that visited Nassau was up from 4.4 million in 2023. In 2022, the port had 3.2 million visitors arrive via a cruise ship.

The port has an ambitious plan to further expand and improve the port.

New developments that are expected to enhance the cruise visitor’s experience include enhanced facilities to facilitate transport of guests to areas of interest throughout New Providence, recreational family-oriented experiences and dining options.

The port, which is operated by Global Ports Holding, recently completed a $300 million renovation that included expanded ship berths, a new marina, ferry terminal, and over 60 retail and food/beverage outlets.

The port also has a new Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo and a 3,000 person amphitheater.

Mike Maura, Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port, gave the following statement:

“We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone for the second year in a row. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our talented team, our valued partners, and the Bahamian people.

“We could not have reached this point without the unwavering support of our stakeholders, including the Government of The Bahamas, our cruise line partners, local businesses, and the community at large. Together, we are shaping the future of Bahamian tourism, and I am excited to see the continued growth of Nassau Cruise Port as a gateway to The Bahamas and a source of opportunity for all.”

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNassau Had More Cruise Ship Visitors in 2024 Than Ever Before
Previous article
Forbes Will Begin Rating Cruise Ship Restaurants Next Month

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved