Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 17 Port Visits to Popular Greek Island

Norwegian Epic will no longer be making at least 17 ports of call in Corfu, Greece for the 2025 sailing season.

Norwegian Epic cruise ship
Norwegian Epic. Photo credit: Cruise Fever

According to local news reports in Greece, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship will visit Katakolo and Argostoli instead of Corfu this spring, while the rest of the ship’s itinerary will be mostly unchanged.

Some itinerary visits to Corfu have been replaced with a day at sea.

While no specific reason was given for cancelling visits to the Greek island, Norwegian has stated that itineraries are sometimes modified because of port congestion, pier maintenance, and other unforeseen factors. 

Norwegian Epic is now scheduled to visit the following ports in Greece between May and October 2025:

  • Santorini: 5/16, 5/26, 6/5, 6/15, 6/27, 7/7, 7/17, 7/25, 8/4, 8/14, 8/24, 9/5, 9/13, 9/26, 10/4, 10/13, 10/23
  • Piraeus (Athens): 5/17, 5/27, 6/7, 6/17, 7/26, 7/26, 8/5, 8/15, 8/25, 9/4, 9/14, 10/3, 10/14, 10/24
  • Mykonos: 5/18, 6/6, 6/16, 6/26, 7/5, 7/27, 8/16, 8/26, 9/3, 9/15, 9/24, 10/5, 10/25
  • Katakolo: 5/19, 5/28, 6/8, 6/28, 7/8, 7/18, 7/28, 8/17, 8/27, 9/6, 9/27, 10/6
  • Argostoli: 6/18, 8/6, 9/16, 10/15
  • Heraklion: 7/16

 

Corfu Greece as seen from a cruise ship
Corfu, Greece

These dates and destinations are subject to change, and any cruise passengers impacted should inquire directly with Norwegian Cruise Line.

Other ports included on these 9- to 12-day itineraries will be Malta, Messina, Naples, Livorno, and Cannes.

Norwegian Epic is currently offering 7-day cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. 

The ship will reposition to Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy in May of this year, where it will homeport until being moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico in November 2025.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
