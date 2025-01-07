Princess Cruises Adding a Full Menu of Non-Alcoholic Drinks and Cocktails

Princess Cruises will become to the first major cruise line to have a standalone non-alcoholic bar menu when they debut their Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection this spring.

The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection will consist of 10-20 craft cocktails. It is being developed by a collaboration team behind the world’s #1 bar (Sips, Barcelona), Princess mixologists, and cocktail artist Rob Floyd.

In addition to the cocktails, non-alcoholic beer and wine (white, red, rosé, and sparkling wines) will also be available.

The new menu will launch this spring on all Princess cruise ships and the drinks will be included in the cruise line’s Princess Plus and Princess Premier Packages.

Four signature offerings in the Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection can be seen below.

Betty Buzz Creations

Known for its premium, all-natural mixers, Betty Buzz adds a bright, effervescent touch to the collection. Highlights include the Blake’s Breeze, a crisp and refreshing blend of Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit, a splash of soda, and a twist of citrus.

Kylie Minogue’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé

Known for her elegance and style, Kylie Minogue’s award-winning nonalcoholic sparkling rosé offers a light, crisp, and celebratory option, perfect for toasting unforgettable moments at sea.

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Guests can savor complex mocktails featuring Lyre’s award-winning spirits alternatives, such as the No-Jito Royale, a modern take on the classic mojito made with Lyre’s White Cane Spirit, fresh mint, and lime.

24K Margarita

This dazzling creation combines the artistry of nonalcoholic spirits with the glamour of a signature margarita, featuring Almave tequila by Lewis Hamilton in a nonalcoholic version crafted exclusively for Princess.

Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“At Princess, we’re committed to creating inclusive experiences for all of our guests. The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection reimagines what non-alcoholic drinks can be—delicious, sophisticated, and celebratory.

“By collaborating with exceptional brands like Betty Buzz and Lyre’s, and industry-leading mixologists, we’re proud to offer premium zero-proof options that complement the elevated Princess experience.”

Every Princess cruise ship will have this new non-alcoholic menu by the end of March 2025.