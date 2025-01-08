Cruise Line Unveils Epic 188-Day Cruise That Will Visit 103 Ports in 37 Countries

Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, has announced an epic 188-day cruise that will set sail in 2027.

Azamara’s 2027 World Cruise is their biggest yet. This epic cruise will visit 103 ports in 37 countries on five continents. Out of the 103 ports, 65 of them will feature late night or overnight visits.

The cruise will be divided up into 12 segments. Guests will embark in San Francisco on January 5, 2027 and disembark Azamara Quest in Copenhagen, Denmark 188 days later.

Included in this cruise are $40,000 in extras that include:

All gratuities

Unlimited WiFi for two devices

Premium Beverage Package

$3,500 in shore excursion credits

$5,000 in onboard credit

One night hotel stay pre-cruise

All transfers

Weekly laundry service

Airfare credit

12 AzAmazing evenings

3 exclusive events

This epic 188 day cruise will start off by visiting Hawaii before heading to the French Polynesia and Australia/New Zealand. The ship will head to Asia for stops in Singapore, Bangkok, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo.

The cruise will continue back to North America and visit Alaska, San Diego, Central America, and a trip through the Panama Canal.

After a visit to Miami, the cruise ship will head to Europe and spend the final weeks visiting London and ports in the Baltic.

Prices for this 188-day cruise from Azamara start at the following. Prices are listed per person based on double occupancy and do not include taxes and fees.

Club Interior: $49,279

Club Oceanview: $56,309

Club Veranda: $70,309

Club Veranda Plus: $77,309

Club Continent Suite: $105,309

Club Spa Suite: $144,309

Club Ocean Suite: $144,309

Club World Owner’s Suite: $180,309

This new 188-day World Cruise from Azamara is now open for bookings.