Miami Bound Mega Cruise Ship Will Be Featured in a Super Bowl Commercial

Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has announced that their new mega cruise ship that is headed to Miami, MSC World America, will be featured in a 60 second Super Bowl commercial. The ship will have 37 restaurants, bars and lounges and be over 200,000 gross tons in size.

MSC World America
MSC Cruises’ new flagship, MSC World America.

MSC World America will be the cruise line’s new flagship when she debuts on April 12, 2025 out of Miami.

To help promote this new mega ship, MSC Cruises is running a 60 second commercial during the Super Bowl on February 9, 2025.

The commercial will have two yet-to-be-revealed celebrities in it sailing on this new ship.

Also featured in the ad will be the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC World America will sail out of the largest cruise terminal in North America. The terminal is expected to open a few days ahead of the ship’s debut.

MSC World America will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami. 

The ship will be the largest non-Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the world and it will be divided into seven districts.

It will have the following features:

  • 19 dining venues
  • The only Eataly restaurant at sea
  • 18 bars and lounges including All Stars Sports Bar and Loft Comedy Club
  • Outdoor venue for families with a ropes course, water park, playground, dining and relaxation areas
  • The world’s first over-water swing ride on a ship
  • One of the world’s largest dry slides at sea
  • Three level World Galleria lined with restaurants, bars and shops
  • The largest Yacht Club at sea

Suzanne Salas, EVP, Marketing, eCommerce & Sales, MSC Cruises USA, gave the following statement:

“Our message is clear: a cruise vacation with MSC Cruises goes far beyond traditional expectations. We offer the experience of a lifetime, seamlessly blending European style with American comfort. The Big Game provides an unmatched platform to showcase our first campaign and first ship designed specifically for North American guests.”

