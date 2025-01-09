Carnival Cruise Line Launches 72-Hour Flash Sale

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a 72-Hour Flash Sale on cruises that has up to 45% off sailings that depart over the next eight months.

Carnival Cruise Line is kicking off the new year with a 72-Hour Flash Sale. Cruises included in this deal range from three- to 15-days in length and visit The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Greenland, Panama Canal, Bermuda and Europe.

Carnival’s 72-Hour sale includes the following:

Up to 45% off cruises

Good on select cruises that depart through the summer of 2025

Cruises start at just $79 per day, per person

Flash Sale ends on January 11, 2025

Use Rate Code: P3P

Offer is only available on new bookings and in guarantee categories (inside, oceanview, and balcony cabins).

When you book a guarantee cabin, Carnival Cruise Line will choose your cabin for you in the category that you booked. While you can’t choose your exact cabin, you will pay less for your cruise than using a cruise fare that allows you to choose an exact stateroom.

For complete terms and conditions of this 72-Hour Flash Sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel agent or visit Carnival.com.