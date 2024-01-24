Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Delays New Ship, Cancels First Cruise

Princess Cruises Delays New Ship, Cancels First Cruise

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
29 Shares
Share29
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Princess Cruises has announced that their next new cruise ship, Sun Princess, will be slightly delayed and they have canceled the inaugural voyage of the vessel.

The inaugural cruise on Sun Princess was originally scheduled for February 8, 2024, a 10 day cruise from Barcelona. Due to the ship not being ready on time, that voyage has been canceled. Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and is the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy. Both the shipyard and the cruise line mutually agreed to delay the ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“We understand that this news is disappointing, and we share in that disappointment. We recognize the anticipation that surrounded this sailing, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this cancellation causes,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Sponsored Links

Guests who were booked on the February 8, 2024 cruise will receive a full refund and a 50% credit to use on a future cruise. They will also receive full refund for any pre-cruise purchases for their voyage. In addition, the cruise line is giving guests up to $200 in credit for any airfare that needs to be changed.

Sun Princess is the first of two new Sphere class ships from Princess Cruises. They will be the largest in their fleet at more than 175,000 gross tons and usher in a new era of cruising with the cruise line that is also known as “The Love Boat.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Delays New Ship, Cancels First Cruise
Previous article
Icon of the Seas Is Royal Caribbean’s Greenest Ship Yet

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved