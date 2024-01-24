Princess Cruises Delays New Ship, Cancels First Cruise

29 Shares Pin Flip Share WhatsApp Email

Princess Cruises has announced that their next new cruise ship, Sun Princess, will be slightly delayed and they have canceled the inaugural voyage of the vessel.

The inaugural cruise on Sun Princess was originally scheduled for February 8, 2024, a 10 day cruise from Barcelona. Due to the ship not being ready on time, that voyage has been canceled. Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and is the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy. Both the shipyard and the cruise line mutually agreed to delay the ship.

“We understand that this news is disappointing, and we share in that disappointment. We recognize the anticipation that surrounded this sailing, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this cancellation causes,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Guests who were booked on the February 8, 2024 cruise will receive a full refund and a 50% credit to use on a future cruise. They will also receive full refund for any pre-cruise purchases for their voyage. In addition, the cruise line is giving guests up to $200 in credit for any airfare that needs to be changed.

Sun Princess is the first of two new Sphere class ships from Princess Cruises. They will be the largest in their fleet at more than 175,000 gross tons and usher in a new era of cruising with the cruise line that is also known as “The Love Boat.”