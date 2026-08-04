Princess Cruises Changing Final Payment Dates and Increasing Deposits

Princess Cruises sent out an email to travel agents today informing them of three new policy changes that will go into effect for all new bookings made on or after September 2, 2026.

These three new policy changes affect final payment dates for all cruises, standard deposit increases, and a change to their 100% cancellation fee.

Final Payment Due Dates

For all new bookings made on or after September 2, 2026, the final payment date will move to 120 days before the cruise. This is for all voyages, including World Cruise and Circle Pacific segments.

This is a change from the 90-day final payment date that the cruise line currently has for sailings up to 13-nights in length.

There will be no grace period or extensions for receipt of final payment on a booking. If the final payment is not made by the final payment date, the booking will automatically be canceled.

Princess Cruises will send a final payment reminder 14 days prior to the final payment date, followed by a second reminder sent seven days prior to the final payment date.

Cruise Deposits

Princess Cruises is increasing the amount cruisers have to put down when they book a cruise. For week-long cruises, standard deposits will increase from $250 to $300 per guest for inside, ocean view, balcony, and mini-suite categories.

Guests who book a suite will see an increase from $500 to $600 per guest.

Cruise deposits will be as follows, per person:

Cruises five days or less: $125 ($250 for suites), a 25% increase

Cruises six to nine days: $300 ($600 for suites), a 20% increase

Cruises 10-44 days: $500 ($1,000 for suites), a 25% increase

Deposits for cruises 45 days and longer, including World Cruises, will remain at 30% of the cruise fare.

Cancellation Fee

Princess Cruises is also updating its cancellation schedule to align with the new 120-day final payment date.

A key change is that the 100% cancellation fee will now apply at 60 days or less prior to sailing, compared to the previous 30-day threshold on certain shorter cruises.

The new cancellation fee will be as follows for cruises under 45 days in length:

120+ days out: None

113-119 days out: 25%

91-112 days out: 50%

61-90 days out: 75%

60 or fewer days out: 100%

These three changes will go live for all new bookings made on or after September 2, 2026 for cruises that depart January 1, 2027, and beyond.