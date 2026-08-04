NCL’s New Great Tides Waterpark Opens in One Month

On September 4, 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line will celebrate the grand opening of Great Tides Waterpark on their private island in The Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

The six-acre Great Tides Waterpark will have 19 waterslides, the industry’s first cliff jumps, a lazy river, and a special splash area just for kids. It will cater to both thrill seekers and multigenerational families.

Guests will also be able to use their Free at Sea unlimited beverage package on the island and in the waterpark. A new two-berth pier is open, allowing more than one ship to visit the island each day.

Great Tides Waterpark will have the following features:

Industry’s first immersive tunnel at The Wandering River

Races down The Great Slide

Caribbean’s only four-person body slide

Splash Cay, the family-friendly splash zone

Tidal Tower, featuring the Breakwater Blasters

Industry-first dueling Master Blaster slides in the Caribbean, which propel inner-tubes uphill and through steep drops and twists with high-pressure water jets

Cliffside Cove, home to the industry’s first and the Caribbean’s tallest cliff jumps

Food Options

Guests will also enjoy new dining options that further transform the island’s offering.

Low Tide Smoke will serve slow-smoked barbecue dishes such as St. Louis BBQ Pork Riblets, BBQ Pork Nachos, Chicken Wings and Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower for those looking for an alternative.

Catch of the Cay will offer premium cold-water seafood featuring sweet, tender and ocean-fresh fare with dishes including Crispy Shrimp Rolls, Golden Fried Shrimp Baskets and Chilled Seafood Rolls, all paired with a side of seasoned waffle fries.

Tidal Treats will serve handcrafted desserts that include a Strawberry Red Velvet Sundae and an Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Sundae, each served in a bubble waffle bowl.

Guests can also enjoy the whimsical Tropical Fish-Shaped Waffle Cone with vanilla soft serve, colorful sprinkles and a choice of swirl flavors from tropical orange to chocolate, caramel, bubble gum and more.

In addition, complimentary buffet style options will also be available within the waterpark. Food truck offerings will be available à la carte.

Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“With just one month until the grand opening of Great Tides Waterpark, we’re excited to give guests a first look at what will become one of the Caribbean’s most dynamic destination experiences that can only be enjoyed when sailing with us.

“From adrenaline-pumping attractions and family-friendly activities to unique dining experiences and places to relax, Great Tides Waterpark will showcase the innovative design, scale and adventure that await guests visiting the island. Together with our ongoing enhancements across Great Stirrup Cay, we’re creating even more ways for guests to enjoy their day in paradise without compromise.

This beautiful island offers something for kids and adults alike, whether they’re a thrill seeker, in search of relaxation, or simply want a little bit of both.”

Great Tides Waterpark will officially open on September 4, 2026, when Norwegian Luna visits Great Stirrup Cay during its August 29, 2026 sailing.

Day passes to the waterpark are now open for bookings if you have a cruise booked that visits Great Stirrup Cay beginning in September. Passes are available by logging into your NCL account on NCL.com. Guests will also be able to purchase passes to the waterpark once they are on their ship.

Great Tides Waterpark will be open year-round on Great Stirrup Cay.