Viral Video Shows Cabin Flooded with Water Pouring From Ceiling on Allure of the Seas

There’s nothing like a balcony cabin on a cruise ship with a great view of the water. But a recent video from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas is going viral after showing the kind of water view you never want to see.

A video shared by a passenger on the 5,484-double-capacity ship shows water coming down from the ceiling like a monsoon.

The video captures a stateroom leak in an inside cabin on Deck 12 of the Oasis-class ship. In the footage, water streams continuously through the ceiling light fixtures.

By the time next door passengers started to record from the doorway, the entire floor was covered in an inch or two of standing water, soaking the bed, couch, and just about everything else before spilling out into the corridor.

Dramatic Video of the Flooding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic Arcangelo (@nothimbutdominic)

What Happened Onboard?

According to the passenger who shared the footage, the incident occurred during a 7-night Caribbean sailing out of Fort Lauderdale.

The guest, whose cabin was located right next door to the affected room, reported that the flow was steady enough to seep into neighboring staterooms and down the hallway.

While an inside stateroom doesn’t have any ocean views or views of any kind outside the ship, it does sit directly underneath utility spaces in many cases.

In this situation, it looks like a leak in the plumbing system led to the almost too-dramatic-to-be-real scene in the video.

Almost 7,000 Comments: Social Media Reaction

Royal Caribbean has not issued an official public statement, but onboard maintenance teams were sure to react quickly to this kind of event. There aren’t usually a lot of empty cabins on a ship as they almost always sail at 100% capacity, so problems like this have to be solved fast.

The person who posted the video said that maintenance crews responded to isolate the leak, get rid of the standing water, and assist impacted cruisers.

They also claimed those affected were offered a 50% future cruise credit.

Allure of the Seas continued its scheduled cruise as planned.

The viral Instagram post has already accumulated almost 7,000 comments, with cruisers offering a mix of sympathy and humor. After all, it always helps to have a little levity in dramatic situations like this.

Although a limited flood like this is no reason to panic, one person commented that they would have already been in a lifeboat at that point.

One commenter said, “Who ever had that cabin deserves to be moved to a suite now! And unlimited laundry service to dry out their clothes.” Hard to argue with that one.

Others pointed out the obvious placement of ocean water, with one person writing, “I am almost certain the water is supposed to be on the outside of the ship.”

Chances are you aren’t going to have this happen on your next cruise. At any given point in time around 800,000 to 1 million people are on cruise ships. So, you’re bound to see a few issues pop up from time to time.

Leaks like this are rare, but they have happened before, more specifically on older ships. While cabin stewards and dining room servers get a lot of the credit for a great cruise, it’s often the behind-the-scenes maintenance workers solving problems like this, that also deserve a lot of credit as well.

Allure of the Seas is scheduled to arrive back in Port Everglades on August 2, 2026.