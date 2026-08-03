Cruise News37,000 People at Fenway Park Win a Free Cruise

37,000 People at Fenway Park Win a Free Cruise

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News

When 37,000 people arrived at Fenway Park for a Zac Brown concert, little did they know that they would all walk away with a free cruise.

Margaritaville at Sea
Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber

Zac Brown Band achieved a remarkable milestone Sunday night when they held their record-breaking 15th straight sold-out performance at the crown jewel of baseball ballparks, Fenway Park.

Zac Brown holds Fenway Park’s record for the most consecutive sold-out shows and the most tickets sold in its history. To celebrate the occasion, Zac Brown gifted everyone in attendance a free cruise on Margaritaville at Sea.

The free cruises are valued at more than $40 million and it’s the largest audience gifting in live entertainment history.

The cruises may be redeemed on select sailings on Margaritaville at Sea over the next year.

Brown made the on-stage announcement just before the band’s performance of “Same Boat,” saying “Tonight we’re going to do something that even Jimmy would say is crazy. I’m buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat. This is the biggest giveaway in history ladies and gentlemen, right here tonight at Fenway Park!”

Zac Brown at Fenway Park
Every one in attendance at Fenway Park was gifted a free cruise.

Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement about the free cruises:

“We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans. This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we’re proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality.”

Zac Brown and Margaritaville at Sea have a partnership that gives away four cruises on Margaritaville at Sea at every concert.

Those fans will receive a cruise aboard the cruise line’s brand-new Beachcomber ship, debuting in January 2027 and home to “Same Boat,” a first-of-its-kind artist-curated live music venue at sea co-designed by Zac Brown.

The venue is named after a collaboration between Zac Brown and Jimmy Buffett late 2021. The venue will serve as the ship’s central live entertainment hub, blending Southern hospitality, premium acoustics, craft cocktails and high-energy performances.

About Fenway Park

Fenway Park is home to the hottest team in baseball, the Boston Red Sox, and the stadium also hosts 10-12 concerts each year.

About Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea currently has two cruise ships in service and will be adding a third, Beachcomber, in early 2027. They offer cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean from ports in Florida.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise News37,000 People at Fenway Park Win a Free Cruise
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