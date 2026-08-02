Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Raise Gratuities

Celebrity Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Raise Gratuities

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises became the latest cruise line to raise gratuities, with new prices going into effect on July 29, 2026.

Celebrity Summit leaving Vancouver and heading to Alaska

Celebrity Cruises sent out a letter to guests informing them of the price increase that is charged daily to guests.

The cruise line said that daily gratuities are given to dining, bar and culinary teams, stateroom attendants, and the many crew members who help create the elevated experience that cruisers enjoy on Celebrity cruise ships.

The new daily gratuities rates are as follows:

  • $19.50 per person, per day for inside, ocean view and balcony cabins
  • $20.50 per person, per day for Concierge Class and AquaClass cabins
  • $24.50 per person, per day for The Retreat

This is an increase of $1.50 per day, per person.

Celebrity guests, who have a cruise booked, have the option of prepaying the discretionary gratuities at the current rate prior to their sailing. They can do this by logging into Celebrity’s website, selecting “Reservation Details”, and adding gratuities.

If guests wait until they board the ship, they will pay the new gratuity rate that began on July 29, 2026.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Raise Gratuities
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