Cruise Line Removing 29 Suites & Reducing Guest Capacity on Three Ships

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise lines, has announced plans to remodel three ships that includes taking away 29 suites on each of them.

Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor, and Seven Seas Grandeur will all go into dry dock in 2027 and 2028 with 373 suites and emerge with just 344 suites.

The cruise line said that they are eliminating some suites and reducing guest capacity to provide even more unrivaled space on each ship.

Regent will also expand Veranda Suites into the largest entry-level suites in the industry by adding over 100 square feet to each one.

Every redesigned Veranda Suite will feature luxurious amenities including walk-in closets, double vanities, and spacious balconies, and will now measure between 415 and 464 sq ft, having previously been 307 sq ft.

The cruise line will also introduce Horizon Penthouse Suites into the Explorer Class. The Horizon Penthouse Suites first debuted on Seven Seas Prestige, Regent’s newest ship.

These suites range from 616 to 722 square feet, and have oversized balconies, a full bath suite, and spacious living area.

Completing these opulent accommodation upgrades, three additional Distinctive Suites measuring from 821 to 918 square feet will be added to each ship and feature the following:

Spacious bedroom with a king-size Elite Slumber Bed

Spacious sitting and dining area

One-and-a-half marble-and-stone-appointed bathrooms

Large private balcony

The suites – respectively named Explorer Suite, Splendor Suite and Grandeur Suite on each ship – come with a host of high-end amenities such as fresh orchid arrangements, cashmere blankets, a sumptuous in-suite caviar service, a selection of pillow styles and the services of a personal butler.

Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Since 1992, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has undertaken a relentless pursuit of perfection. We changed the game with the launch of our Explorer Class ships in 2016, 2020 and 2023, and we are excited to now take these beloved ships to new heights.

“These enhancements reflect our commitment to continually raising the standard in ultra-luxury travel. By reducing suite inventory, expanding accommodations and introducing new suite categories, we are creating an even more spacious experience at sea while strengthening the exceptional service that defines Regent.”

The first ship to receive these updates will be Seven Seas Splendor when the vessel enters dry dock in November 2027. Seven Seas Explorer will go into dry dock in April 2028, followed by Seven Seas Grandeur in October 2028.