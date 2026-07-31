Royal Caribbean Offering Kids and Teens Cruise Free During the Summer

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line with 30 ships in service, has launched one of its boldest offers ever, where teens and kids can cruise for free during the summer months.

The summer is one of the most popular times of the year when families take a cruise together. Royal Caribbean wants to make that even easier with a new promotion.

Royal Caribbean’s Kids & Teens Sail Free offer starts today and is good on cruises that are three nights and longer as long as they are booked by September 14, 2026.

Which cruises can kids and teens cruise free on? The cruise line said it’s for select sailings that depart between May 28, 2027, and August 20, 2027. You can view the best prices on Royal Caribbean cruises here.

The cruise fare for kids is free, all they have to pay is taxes, fees, and port expenses as they apply to all guests.

This offer includes cruises to the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, and The Bahamas. The Bahamas is home to Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island, CocoCay, and the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau.

Cruises can be booked on RoyalCaribbean.com or by contacting your preferred travel professional.

The offer applies to new, individual, and named group bookings at prevailing rates made July 31, 2026 through September 14, 2026.

Royal Caribbean offer cruises out of 10 ports in the U.S. and six in Europe.