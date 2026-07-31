Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Offering Kids and Teens Cruise Free During the Summer

Royal Caribbean Offering Kids and Teens Cruise Free During the Summer

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line with 30 ships in service, has launched one of its boldest offers ever, where teens and kids can cruise for free during the summer months.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas
Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

The summer is one of the most popular times of the year when families take a cruise together. Royal Caribbean wants to make that even easier with a new promotion.

Royal Caribbean’s Kids & Teens Sail Free offer starts today and is good on cruises that are three nights and longer as long as they are booked by September 14, 2026.

Which cruises can kids and teens cruise free on? The cruise line said it’s for select sailings that depart between May 28, 2027, and August 20, 2027. You can view the best prices on Royal Caribbean cruises here.

Kids & teens can cruise for free on Royal Caribbean in the summer of 2027

The cruise fare for kids is free, all they have to pay is taxes, fees, and port expenses as they apply to all guests.

This offer includes cruises to the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, and The Bahamas. The Bahamas is home to Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island, CocoCay, and the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau.

Cruises can be booked on RoyalCaribbean.com or by contacting your preferred travel professional.

The offer applies to new, individual, and named group bookings at prevailing rates made July 31, 2026 through September 14, 2026.

Royal Caribbean offer cruises out of 10 ports in the U.S. and six in Europe.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Offering Kids and Teens Cruise Free During the Summer
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