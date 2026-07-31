Holland America Line Opens Cruises to Europe for Bookings on Renovated Ship

Holland America Line has opened bookings for the first cruises to Europe aboard Zuiderdam following the ship’s radical makeover that will take place during a dry dock in early 2028.

Earlier this year, Holland America Line announced Project Evolution, a $500 million project that will greatly enhance six ships in their fleet. It will bring popular Pinnacle Class features to older Holland America ships.

The second ship to receive this massive transformation will be Zuiderdam. The ship will begin sailing to the Mediterranean with the enhancements on April 2, 2028.

The season begins in the Mediterranean with open-jaw voyages connecting Rome, Barcelona and Lisbon.

After sailing in the Mediterranean, the ship will spend the summer sailing from Amsterdam on cruises to Northern Europe and Iceland.

These cruises will sail to some of Northern Europe’s most iconic destinations while connecting to the cruise line’s Dutch heritage.

A few itinerary highlights of these newly announced cruises include:

7-Day Western Mediterranean: Italy, France & Gibraltar – April 2, 2028

7-Day Iberian Idyll: Spain & Morocco – April 9, 2028

13-Day Atlantic Europe: Portugal, Spain, France & Ireland – April 16, 2028

10-Day Norwegian Fjords & Landscapes – June 10, 2028

11-Day Wild British Isles: Ireland & Cliffs of Moher – June 20, 2028

7-Day Shetland Islands & Icelandic Fjords – May 20 and July 1, 2028

7-Day Viking Trails & Celtic Origins/Shetland Islands – May 27 and July 8, 2028

21-Day Cultural Crossing with Icelandic Fjords & Greenland – August 12, 2028

The August 12, 2028 sailing will travel from Amsterdam to Boston and visit iconic ports that include Norðfjörður, Djúpivogur, Grundarfjörður, Ísafjörður, Akureyri, Seyðisfjörður, Reykjavík, Qaqortoq and Nanortalik before continuing to Atlantic Canada and New England.

What new features will be added to Zuiderdam when it goes into dry dock in 2028?

First, the ship will receive new accommodations that include purpose-built Solo Verandahs for solo travelers, forward-facing Bridgeview Suites, Vista Suites and a reimagined Pinnacle Suite.

Public areas of the ship that will change include the addition of Grand Dutch Café that will bring some of the most popular features from Holland America Line’s Pinnacle Class ships to Zuiderdam. The cruise line stated that more exciting additions to the ship will be announced in the coming months.

Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“There is something especially fitting about introducing a newly transformed Zuiderdam in Europe, a region we know exceptionally well and one that has been part of our story from the very beginning.

“This season showcases the remarkable diversity of the continent, from the energy and history of the Mediterranean to the fjords and waterways of Northern Europe. After homeporting in the Netherlands, our historic home, Zuiderdam continues on to Iceland and Greenland, tracing routes sailed by generations of explorers and mariners. It’s a collection of voyages that celebrates our heritage and the next chapter of this ship.”