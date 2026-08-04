Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Final Sailing on Norwegian Sky

The final voyage on Norwegian Sky faced all kinds of challenges from the very beginning. And just a few weeks ago, Cruise Fever reported on the sailing be shortened to avoid the Persian Gulf altogether.

Now, that final farewell voyage is saying goodbye before it even starts.

Initially, the 27-year-old ship was scheduled to wrap up her time with NCL after carrying an estimated 2.5 million passengers.

The original plan called for a 21-day itinerary departing from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, transiting the Suez Canal, and concluding in Dubai. Even then, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and surrounding the Strait of Hormuz made some passengers uneasy.

Now, according to emails sent to impacted guests, Norwegian Cruise Line has decided to cancel the last sailing on the fan-favorite Norwegian Sky entirely.

The message from the cruise line stated:

“Following our recent itinerary updates, we committed to keeping you informed as the situation in the Middle East continued to evolve. After careful review, and with the safety and security of our guests and crew as our guiding priority, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this sailing.”

The September 9, 2026, departure was meant to serve as the ship’s official goodbye cruise under the Norwegian Cruise Line brand. After that, the ship will be going to another company.

What Guests Are Being Offered

Impacted guests will automatically receive a full refund of the remaining cruise fare paid, returned to their original form of payment. Any Future Cruise Credits previously applied to the booking will be sent to their Latitudes Rewards accounts.

On top of the 15% Future Cruise Credit offered after the earlier itinerary revision, Norwegian is providing an additional Future Cruise Credit equal to 50% of the remaining voyage fare (after the prior adjustment).

That credit can be used on any published Norwegian Cruise Line sailing departing through December 31, 2027.

Flights booked through Norwegian will be canceled and refunded automatically. Guests who arranged their own air travel are advised to contact their airline and insurance first.

If change or cancellation fees are not covered, Norwegian will reimburse eligible expenses up to $300 per person once documentation is submitted.

Below is the initial planned route for the ship that has now been scrapped.

The End of an Era for a Fan Favorite

Norwegian Sky (built in 1999) has been a longtime favorite for many cruisers. For some of us at Cruise Fever she was the first ship we ever sailed on.

She spent time as Pride of Aloha in Hawaii from 2004 to 2008 before returning to the main NCL fleet. She helped introduce freestyle cruising concepts and delivered value-packed sailings for decades.

When Cruise Fever first reported on this farewell sailing, our Facebook post on the topic brought hundreds of comments from fans of the ship.

As it stands right now, Norwegian Sky’s last voyage will sail from Barcelona, Spain on August 31 and conclude in Piraeus, Greece on September 9, 2026.

What Happens Next

Norwegian Sky, along with sister ship Norwegian Sun, is transferring under a long-term charter to India’s Cordelia Cruises.

The ship was expected to leave the NCL fleet after this final voyage and begin service for Cordelia (likely as Cordelia Sky) later in 2026. The ship is expected to sail from ports such as Mumbai and Goa.

For many who booked the farewell cruise or simply hoped to sail the ship one last time under the Norwegian flag, the cancellation is a disappointment after months of waiting and plan adjustments.

Norwegian acknowledged the patience and flexibility guests showed through the process.

But for now, the classic ship is heading toward a new chapter in her sailing life. It’s just a quicker farewell than we planned for.