Holland America Line Will Have 5 Ships Sailing to Europe in 2028

Holland America Line has opened bookings on their 2028 cruises to Europe. The cruise line will base five ships in the region and offer its most port calls in nearly a decade.

The cruises will range from seven- to 48-days in length and visit Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and beyond.

Holland America Line has been sailing to Europe for more than 150 years, and this new season combines iconic destinations with opportunities to connect with cultures, landscapes and traditions.

The sailings to Europe in 2028 include record numbers of visits to Norway, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands. Guests will have the opportunity to visit more than 200 UNESCO World Heritage sites, including in-depth exploration of Norway’s UNESCO-listed fjords.

The sailings will take place on the following cruise ships:

Rotterdam

Nieuw Statendam

Nieuw Amsterdam

Volendam

Zuiderdam

During the first three months of the year, Nieuw Statendam will offer one- to two-week cruises to the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, visiting ports such as Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon and Casablanca.

During the spring, the ship will be joined by Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Zuiderdam on cruises that visit the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

All five ships will sail in Europe during the summer months with cruises up to 48 days in length.

In the fall, all ships but Zuiderdam will remain in Europe with sailings visiting Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam will remain in Europe for November and early December on sailings that range from seven- to 14-days in length.

Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Europe is a destination that changes with every season, and each one offers guests a completely different way to experience it. We built each season around moments travelers can only experience at certain times of year, from the Netherlands in full bloom during spring to winter escapes in the Mediterranean and Canary Islands and long summer days along Europe’s coastlines.”

Holland America Line’s 2028 Europe season will feature their highest number of visits to Norway since 2014, along with a record number of visits in Ireland and the Netherlands.

Guests seeking longer cruises can choose from several transatlantic sailings and Legendary Voyages connecting Europe and North America. These itineraries combine extended time at sea with port visits throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Atlantic islands.