Cruise Ship Makes History With the First-Ever Visit to Old Harbor, Alaska

HX Expeditions, the world’s first and longest-running expedition line, became the first commercial cruise line to have a ship visit Old Harbor, Alaska.

The visit was made by the world’s first hybrid battery-powered cruise ship, RS Roald Amundsen. The ship was in the middle of its Alaska & British Columbia | Inside Passage, Bears and Aleutian Islands cruise.

Old Harbor is located on the southeastern coast of Kodiak Island. It is one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the Kodiak Archipelago and home to a rich Alutiiq cultural heritage.

The visit was created in partnership with Old Harbor Native Corporation (OHNC) and allowed guests to experience the community through local stories, traditions, and perspectives.

The Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor passed a formal resolution endorsing the visit. Preparations for the ship’s visit included local artists and Elders reconstructing a traditional village home, known as a ciqlluaq.

The project was created to support the visit and future visitors to Old Harbor while helping preserve and share Alutiiq/Sugpiaq heritage for generations to come.

Kristina Woolston, CEO of OHNC, gave the following statement:

“Welcoming HX Expeditions to Old Harbor marks an important milestone for our community. This partnership reflects our commitment to sharing Alutiiq/Sugpiaq culture, history, and values in a way that is guided by the community and benefits the people.”

Lillian O’Brien, Board Chair of OHNC, added:

“At OHNC, we are committed to creating opportunities that strengthen our community while honoring the values that have sustained our Indigenous people for generations. We are proud to showcase Old Harbor in a way that reflects our culture, supports our people, and creates lasting opportunities for future generations.”

HX Expeditions will also visit Old Harbor in 2027 and they are the only cruise line offering dedicated Aleutian Islands cruises.

The cruise line continues to expand access to some of Alaska’s most remote destinations through partnerships designed to benefit both travelers and local communities.