Princess Cruises Adds Five Epic New Itineraries for 2026-2027

Princess Cruises has added five new itineraries for 2026-2027 that are unlike any other cruises that they offer.

These new cruises from Princess range from 15- to 33-days in length on Majestic Princess. They offer epic landscapes, wildlife, culture and breathtaking spectacles.

Princess Cruises’ 2026-27 South America and Antarctica season is now open for bookings and visits areas the cruise line has never gone before. This includes scenic cruising through the Beagle Channel Fjords and Glacier Alley.

Here is a look at highlights of these new sailings from Princess:

Five itineraries and six departures

Cruises range from 15- to 33-days in length

Two overnight scenic experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula

10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

UNESCO World Heritage Sites include the Peninsula Valdés Patagonian Nature Preserve from Puerto Madryn and the beautiful cultural center Sitio Roberto Burle Marx from Rio de Janeiro.

The cruise through icy Antarctica features Gerlache Strait, Elephant Island and South Shetland Islands.

Scenic highlights include Beagle Channel Fjords at the Chile-Argentina border, Glacier Alley with dramatic glaciers from the Darwin Range and Cape Horn & Tierra de Fuego, at the edge of the world.

Princess Cruises is offering an early booking discount that includes up to $1,200 in onboard credit, up to $400 in shore excursion credit, up to $400 in instant savings, and a free cabin upgrade.

Sample itineraries include:

15-day Cape Horn & Glaciers of Patagonia with scenic cruising and overnight in Buenos Aires

17-day Antarctica & South America with four days in the Antarctic region

18-day Brazilian Adventure including Rio, Uruguay, Barbados and Buenos Aires overnight

Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, said the following:

“Our award-winning itineraries to South America and Antarctica highlight a place of raw beauty where Mother Nature truly shines.

“From the natural wildlife, rugged coastlines and unique culture, the ultimate highlight of our upcoming 2026-27 cruise season is our return to Antarctica where we offer our guests the rare chance to visit one of the most remote and awe-inspiring places on earth.”