shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Ship Rescues 4 People and 3 Dogs in Broken-Down Boat

Carnival Cruise Ship Rescues 4 People and 3 Dogs in Broken-Down Boat

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

A Carnival cruise ship rescued four people and three dogs from a broken-down boat earlier this morning.

Carnival rescue

Carnival Splendor was informed of a distress call from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Noumea about a disabled boat in the South Pacific.

The cruise ship immediately headed towards the location and arrived five hours later to perform the rescue.

Two couples and three dogs were welcomed onto the cruise ship where they received food, water and medical assistance.

Carnival rescue people dogs

Carnival Splendor is currently on an eight-day cruise roundtrip cruise from Sydney, Australia. The ship is scheduled to visit Lifou, Mystery Island, and Noumea before arriving back in Sydney on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Ship Rescues 4 People and 3 Dogs in Broken-Down Boat
Previous article
Disney’s Cruise Ship Scores Perfect 100 in Recent CDC Health Inspection
Next article
Princess Cruises Adds Five Epic New Itineraries for 2026-2027

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved