Carnival Cruise Ship Rescues 4 People and 3 Dogs in Broken-Down Boat

A Carnival cruise ship rescued four people and three dogs from a broken-down boat earlier this morning.

Carnival Splendor was informed of a distress call from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Noumea about a disabled boat in the South Pacific.

The cruise ship immediately headed towards the location and arrived five hours later to perform the rescue.

Two couples and three dogs were welcomed onto the cruise ship where they received food, water and medical assistance.

Carnival Splendor is currently on an eight-day cruise roundtrip cruise from Sydney, Australia. The ship is scheduled to visit Lifou, Mystery Island, and Noumea before arriving back in Sydney on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.