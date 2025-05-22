Disney’s Cruise Ship Scores Perfect 100 in Recent CDC Health Inspection

shore excursions
Disney Wish, the second newest cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, has just received a perfect score of 100 on its latest routine health inspection.  This news comes despite false reports that the CDC is no longer inspecting cruise ships.

Disney Wish cruise ship
Disney Wish at Port Canaveral. Photo: Cruise Fever

This perfect score marks the seventh time a cruise ship has earned a 100 in 2025, placing the 2022-built Disney Wish among other cruise ships that have earned the highest possible score.

This also marks the third time a Disney cruise ship has earned a perfect score this year.  Only Disney Wonder and Disney Dream have earned lower scores with a still impressive 99 and 96 respectively.

The unannounced inspection of Disney Wish, conducted on April 18, 2025, by officials from the Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP), evaluated a comprehensive range of areas critical to public health on cruise ships.

These include proper food handling and storage, water systems, integrated pest management, and overall cleanliness and sanitation of the ship’s facilities. The thorough nature of these inspections means that a perfect score is a testament to attention to detail and consistency.

Six Other Ships to Receive a Perfect 100 in 2025

The Disney vessel joins six other ships that have achieved a perfect 100 score in recent inspections in 2025. These include:

  • Disney Magic (Disney Cruise Line) – Inspected March 2, 2025
  • Disney Treasure (Disney Cruise Line) – Inspected January 11, 2025
  • Explora I (MSC Cruise Management (UK) Ltd) – Inspected February 9, 2025
  • Norwegian Escape (Norwegian Cruise Line) – Inspected January 6, 2025
  • Valiant Lady (Virgin Voyages) – Inspected February 28, 2025
  • Viking Sea (Viking Cruises) – Inspected March 31, 2025

Cruise ship health inspections are typically conducted twice a year, unannounced, while ships are in U.S. ports. The VSP, a program within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aims to prevent and control the introduction, transmission, and spread of gastrointestinal illnesses on cruise ships.

These detailed reports are made public, providing transparency and allowing potential passengers to review a ship’s health and safety record.  You can find these reports here.

For Disney Wish, this perfect score underscores Disney Cruise Line’s reputation for excellence across all aspects of the guest experience, and we at Cruise Fever congratulate them on this 3rd ship to receive a perfect 100 this year.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
