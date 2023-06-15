Princes Cruises’ Largest Cruise Ship Ever Reveals ‘Hang-Gliding’ Inspired Ride

Princess Cruises has just announced several new attractions that will be on Sun Princess, the largest cruise ship in the fleet set to debut in October 2024.

Park19 will be the new family activity zone located on the top decks of the ship and will include several firsts for the Princess ship.

Among the nine different activities that will be geared for multi-generational families include the first ever hang-gliding inspired experience on a cruise ship.

Sea Breeze is a Rollglider that will safely harness passengers, allowing them to glide around an overhead track at speeds up to 11 mph. The 60 – 90 second ride will be ADA accessible as well.

“Park19 as the name suggests is a new space created for all our guests, including activities to bring together multi-generational travel families in a location with spectacular views and fun outdoor activities for all,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The new area was tailored based on guest feedback for more family and group activities spaces.”

Part of the activities available on the top decks of Sun Princess will also include Coastal Climb, a series of obstacles that occupy decks 19 and 20 and allow guests to enjoy epic views from The Lookout, an observation deck that is the highest point available to passengers on the ship.

A ropes course called The Net will be available on deck 19 that will include balance beams, cargo nets, and unstable bridges for guests to navigate while high above the Recreational Court which will include ping pong, shuffleboard, and a variety of sports and wellness options throughout the cruise.

To help keep multi-generational families together Princess has also incorporated a Splash Zone for younger passengers that will have pop jets and a water sculpture.

Around Park19 will be a Jogging Track with 6.7 times around equaling one mile. But for those just wanting to relax while the rest of the family participates in the surrounding activities there will be a Hammock Area, which is just as the name implies.

“These expanded offerings give younger cruisers plenty to explore and enjoy aboard Sun Princess, creating an even more family-friendly experience with something for everyone regardless of age,” Padgett added.

Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri ship yard in Italy. The 175,500 gross ton ship will be the largest in the Princess fleet and will be able to carry 4,300 guests. The ship will have a first of its kind entertainment venue called The Dome, which will also double as a place of relaxation and place to eat in a three-story Horizons Dining Room.