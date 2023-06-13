Carnival Venezia Arrives in New York

The newest cruise ship to enter Carnival’s fleet, Carnival Venezia, arrived in her new homeport of New York City this morning. This marked the first time that the cruise ship has visited a U.S. port.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Venezia arrived after a two week Transatlantic cruise from Barcelona Spain. The ship will be officially named tomorrow by godfather Jay Leno.

The cruise ship will homeport in New York City for the next year with the first sailing departing on Thursday, a four night sailing to Bermuda. Cruise Fever will be on that sailing reporting on all the features that Carnival Venezia offers.

Carnival Venezia is debuting “Carnival Fun Italian Style” and introducing several new concepts, from restaurants and bars to entertainment programming.

Sponsored Links



The new venues and experiences enhance the cruise ship’s theming, as its design is inspired by the city of Venice, Italy.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia is the 25th cruise ship to enter Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet. The ship will offer a wide range of cruises from New York, including 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.