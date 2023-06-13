Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Venezia Arrives in New York

Carnival Venezia Arrives in New York

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp
Carnival Venezia arriving in New York City this morning

The newest cruise ship to enter Carnival’s fleet, Carnival Venezia, arrived in her new homeport of New York City this morning. This marked the first time that the cruise ship has visited a U.S. port.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Venezia arrived after a two week Transatlantic cruise from Barcelona Spain.  The ship will be officially named tomorrow by godfather Jay Leno.

The cruise ship will homeport in New York City for the next year with the first sailing departing on Thursday, a four night sailing to Bermuda.  Cruise Fever will be on that sailing reporting on all the features that Carnival Venezia offers.

Carnival Venezia is debuting “Carnival Fun Italian Style” and introducing several new concepts, from restaurants and bars to entertainment programming.

Sponsored Links

The new venues and experiences enhance the cruise ship’s theming, as its design is inspired by the city of Venice, Italy.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia is the 25th cruise ship to enter Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet.  The ship will offer a wide range of cruises from New York, including 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Venezia Arrives in New York
Previous article
10 Worst Violations of Cruise Ship Etiquette

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,381FollowersFollow
9,199FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share