Carnival Cruise Line Rolling Out New Menus With 60 New Entrées

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to roll out new main dining menus on their 25 cruise ships that will include over 60 new entrée presentations that will be on rotation.

The first Carnival cruise ship to receive the new menus will be Carnival Dream on June 17, 2023. All 25 Carnival cruise ships will have the new menus by this fall.

In consultation with Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse, Carnival Cruise Line’s culinary team has been evaluating every aspect of the fleet’s main dining room offerings and planning new options.



New main dining room menus will also include offerings from Carnival Cruise Line’s popular specialty dining restaurants, so more guests may experience the wide variety of great food offered across the fleet.

Carnival chefs are also addressing larger portion offerings for certain entrees, along with additional vegetarian options and entrée salads.