Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Rolling Out New Menus With 60 New Entrées

Carnival Cruise Line Rolling Out New Menus With 60 New Entrées

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to roll out new main dining menus on their 25 cruise ships that will include over 60 new entrée presentations that will be on rotation.

The first Carnival cruise ship to receive the new menus will be Carnival Dream on June 17, 2023. All 25 Carnival cruise ships will have the new menus by this fall.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

In consultation with Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse, Carnival Cruise Line’s culinary team has been evaluating every aspect of the fleet’s main dining room offerings and planning new options.

Sponsored Links

New main dining room menus will also include offerings from Carnival Cruise Line’s popular specialty dining restaurants, so more guests may experience the wide variety of great food offered across the fleet.

Carnival chefs are also addressing larger portion offerings for certain entrees, along with additional vegetarian options and entrée salads.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Rolling Out New Menus With 60 New Entrées
Previous article
Princess Cruises’ Largest Cruise Ship Ever Reveals ‘Hang-Gliding’ Inspired Ride

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,384FollowersFollow
9,223FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share