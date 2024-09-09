One of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Tests 100% Renewable Bio Marine Fuel

One of Carnival’s cruise lines refueled a cruise ship with 100% renewable Bio Marine Fuel yesterday for the first time.

AIDA Cruises tested the fuel in AIDAPrima while the ship was in Rotterdam. The cruise line is testing the performance to see if it can be used in regular ship operations.

The Bio Marine Fuel (BMF100) sustainable biofuel supplied by VARO Energy is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions minimum of 85% compared to conventional fossil fuels.

The testing for this fuel will be on upcoming cruises from Hamburg that cruise to the fjords of Norway.

AIDA Cruises President Felix Eichhorn, gave the following statement:

“We are focused on identifying advanced fuels and technologies we can use to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In our search for the fuel mix of the future, we have been gathering valuable experience through trials using various biofuels since 2022, and we continue to closely cooperate with experts from industry and science to develop new approaches to continuously reduce emissions.

“In order to achieve a sustainable future, we need a growing supply of biofuels and other low-carbon alternative fuels – available globally at scale and at marketable prices.”

Sacha Konan, Country President / VP Commercial Benelux & France at VARO Energy, added:

“Since 2019 VARO has successfully developed, blended, and supplied a diverse range of biofuels for marine bunkering. Our products include B30/B100, HVO (up to 100 percent) and various low FAME biofuel blends. We are excited to supply AIDAprima, working with AIDA and Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise company.

“This operation, taking place near our Rotterdam office, reflects our ongoing efforts to support marine customers in their decarbonization journey as the industry adapts to new regulations. We look forward to continuing our work with AIDA and expanding our biofuel offerings in the ARA region and beyond.”