Norwegian Cruise Line Offering 2nd Guest Free & Free Drinks, Airfare, and More

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a two day sale where the second guest in a cabin not only sails for free, but it also includes free drink packages, airfare, WiFi, and more.



Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest cruise deal has the 2nd guest free and you can include NCL’s Free at Sea deal with it. Free at Sea makes cruises nearly all-inclusive with a host of freebies.

This sale from Norwegian Cruise Line includes the following:

2nd guest in a cabin is free

3rd and 4th guests free on select cruises

Free drink packages

Free airfare

Free WiFi

Free shore excursions

Free specialty dining

Sale ends on February 2, 2023

This sale is good on Norwegian cruises to some of the most popular cruise destinations in the world including the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe.

A breakdown of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Free at Sea and Free at Sea Plus programs can be seen below.

