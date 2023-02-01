Carnival Cruise Line Announces New Cruises in 2024 Including One With 17 Sea Days

Carnival Cruise Line has announced new cruises for 2024 including an 18 day cruise to Japan and a 25 day cruise from Singapore to Long Beach, California.



Carnival Panorama will sail an 18 day cruise from Long Beach to Japan on August 22, 2024. The cruise will have 10 sea days and make four port visits to Alaska and two in Japan before arriving in Yokohama, Japan two and a half weeks later.

The cruise ship will make her way back to California on October 12, 2024 on a 25 day cruise from Singapore. The ship will visit Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Guam, and two ports in Hawaii. The cruise will feature 17 sea days.

Carnival Splendor will offer two incredible Carnival Journeys cruises in 2024. The first is a 15 day cruise from Sydney, Australia to Singapore with port stops in Indonesia and Bali. The cruise will depart on July 21, 2024. The cruise ship will return to Sydney on August 24, 2024 on a 16 night voyage that visits Jakarta, Bali, and several stops in Australia.

Mardi Gras will continue to sail from Port Canaveral offering seven day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, will sail seven night cruises to the Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The ship will offer four different itineraries to the Caribbean departing every Sunday.

Carnival Glory will now go into dry dock on March 24, 2024 through the end of April 2024. Carnival Cruise Line has canceled a handful of cruises so the ship can get refurbished.

Carnival Elation will sail a variety of four and five night cruises to the Bahamas from Jacksonville. Port stops that the ship will visit in the Bahamas include Nassau, Bimini, Princess Cays, and Freeport. These sailings will open for bookings on February 2, 2023.