Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels More Cruises on Five Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled more cruises on five cruise ships as they work on a gradual return to service.



Norwegian Cruise Line has suspended cruises through the following dates on five ships:

Pride of America – November 20, 2021

Norwegian Dawn – November 21, 2021

Norwegian Joy – November 13, 2021

Norwegian Sky – January 21, 2022

Norwegian Star – January 2, 2022

Guests who had an active reservation on a canceled cruise will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid by August 18th, 2021.

Additionally, a 10% off coupon will be automatically added to the guest’s account, if the guest has not already received one for a previously cancelled sailing or an account that currently has a 10% coupon.

For affected reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit, the full value of the FCC used will be re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes account within 7 days. This is done automatically, and no further action is required on the guest or travel advisor’s part.