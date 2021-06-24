Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels More Cruises on Five Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels More Cruises on Five Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled more cruises on five cruise ships as they work on a gradual return to service.

Norwegian Cruise Line has suspended cruises through the following dates on five ships:

Pride of America – November 20, 2021
Norwegian Dawn – November 21, 2021
Norwegian Joy – November 13, 2021
Norwegian Sky – January 21, 2022
Norwegian Star – January 2, 2022

Guests who had an active reservation on a canceled cruise will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid by August 18th, 2021.

Sponsored Links

Additionally, a 10% off coupon will be automatically added to the guest’s account, if the guest has not already received one for a previously cancelled sailing or an account that currently has a 10% coupon.

For affected reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit, the full value of the FCC used will be re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes account within 7 days. This is done automatically, and no further action is required on the guest or travel advisor’s part.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels More Cruises on Five Ships
Previous articleWhen Each of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Will Resume Cruises
Next articleCruises From the U.S. Will Finally Resume on Saturday

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Ship Deployments for 2021

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line announced additional cruises will resume in 2021 with sailings from Miami, Port Canaveral, New York, and Los Angeles. NCL's newest and most...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Redeploying Eight More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they are redeploying eight cruise ships as they work on resuming cruises in additional ports in the U.S....
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Latest Cruise Line to Announce Summer Restart From the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is the latest cruise line to announce a return of sailings from the U.S. with week long cruises from Seattle to...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,105FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Ship Deployments for 2021

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line announced additional cruises will resume in 2021 with sailings from Miami, Port Canaveral, New York, and Los Angeles. NCL's newest and most...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Redeploying Eight More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they are redeploying eight cruise ships as they work on resuming cruises in additional ports in the U.S....
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Latest Cruise Line to Announce Summer Restart From the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is the latest cruise line to announce a return of sailings from the U.S. with week long cruises from Seattle to...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Record Breaking Sales for Norwegian’s New Cruise Ship, Norwegian Prima

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line saw record breaking sales when their new cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, opened for bookings last week. Cruises on Norwegian Prima will begin...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruises From the U.S. Will Finally Resume on Saturday

Ben Souza -
With cruises already starting back up in Europe, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Asia, the first cruise ship to depart from a U.S....

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels More Cruises on Five Ships

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled more cruises on five cruise ships as they work on a gradual return to service. Norwegian Cruise Line has suspended...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share