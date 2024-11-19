New Cruises on 12 Royal Caribbean Ships Open for Bookings This Week

Royal Caribbean’s third wave of deployments for cruises in 2026-2027 roll out this week on 12 of their cruise ships.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

This latest batch of new cruises from the world’s largest cruise line includes sailings from Florida, the Northeast, Texas and Puerto Rico.

Royal Caribbean’s loyal guests, Crown & Anchor Society members, can start booking these new cruises before their official launch on November 20 and 21, 2024.

Royal Caribbean’s 2026/2027 Caribbean and Northeast Cruises

Cruises from Florida

The new cruises include five Royal Caribbean cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Caribbean.

Star of the Seas, the next new mega ship from Royal Caribbean, will sail from Port Canaveral on week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Icon of the Seas, the current largest ship in the world, will continue to homeport in Miami sailing seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Allure of the Seas, which is receiving a $100 million renovation next year, will sail from Fort Lauderdale on six and eight night voyages to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Adventure of the Seas will sail from both Port Canaveral and Fort Lauderdale on six and eight night Caribbean cruises.

Enchantment of the Seas will homeport in Tampa sailing seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. The ship will stop at the Royal Beach Club in Cozumel when it opens in late 2026.

Cruises from Texas

Symphony of the Seas will offer cruises from the world’s first zero-energy terminal in Galveston. The Oasis class ship will offer six to eight night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Royal Beach Club in Cozumel.

Cruises from Puerto Rico

Brilliance of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas will both offer cruises from San Juan. Both cruise ships will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Cruises from the Northeast

Oasis of the Seas will sail from Cape Liberty, New Jersey on seven- and nine-night cruises to The Bahamas. Port stops include Nassau, Port Canaveral and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Odyssey of the Seas will sail seven- to 11-night cruises from Cape Liberty that visit The Bahamas and Southern Caribbean.

Independence of the Seas will also sail from Cape Liberty on four- to nine-night cruises to Bermuda, New England, Canada and the Caribbean.

Vision of the Seas will homeport in Baltimore and offer five- to nine-night cruises to Bermuda and The Bahamas that include a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

These are the third of eight waves of Royal Caribbean’s opening deployment schedule for cruises in 2026-2027. You can see the entire schedule here.

Vicki Freed, Senior Vice President, Sales and Trade Support & Service, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“Royal Caribbean’s 2026-27 adventures from the Northeast and the Caribbean combined with thoughtfully designed ships that have the features that matter most to guests, create a vacation offering where friends and families can make their own authentic memories,” said.

“With easy departures from the Northeast, to enjoying sun-soaked beaches across the eastern, western and southern Caribbean –and of course the thrill and chill at Perfect Day at CocoCay – Royal Caribbean vacations deliver options for everyone.”