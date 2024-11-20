Carnival Finally Bans Electronic Device After Passenger Misuse

Every cruise line has a list of banned items. While Royal Caribbean has banned things like multi-plug adapters that are not USB, Carnival still allows them—at least for now.

The cruise line has also allowed a certain item that other cruise lines have banned. But because of passenger misuse, Carnival is adding a few more electronic items to its ban list.

When you’re on a cruise ship, you are essentially sharing your vacation with thousands of other people. And while modern mega ships offer large venues and plenty of space for everyone, certain activities by other passengers can really put a damper on that much needed getaway.

One area of complaint for Carnival cruise ships lately has been noise pollution. The cruise line has stated for years that portable Bluetooth speakers were allowed on their ships but only for private use in cabins.

But with some passengers playing music loudly from balconies or even on the pool deck as the music competed with the cruise ship’s own DJ, Carnival is now banning Bluetooth speakers and other audio devices that could interrupt other passengers.

“Boomboxes, radios and all types of speakers (including bluetooth, portable and wireless),” are no longer allowed on Carnival cruise ships.

Brand Ambassador John Heald often takes to his Facebook page to answer questions from Carnival fans.

Among the most common complaints is the misuse of these Bluetooth speakers. Some have complained of the “Serenity” adult-only retreat being not so much of a retreat as other passengers played loud music.

And while use of these speakers on private balconies was previously allowed, as any veteran cruisers will tell you, the sound from neighboring balconies easily spills over into any nearby stateroom.

On one recent cruise I saw a cruise passenger carrying a large boombox on his shoulders. The music was louder than the ship’s music. Some people complained but the staff were unsure how to handle the situation.

And this can be a safety concern.

Cruise lines have stated that one reason for banning these devices is due to passengers not being able to hear important announcements over the loudspeaker.

When the ship is playing music on the pool deck, they will cut off the music if an important message needs to be delivered.

But the biggest annoyance is just the extra noise these Bluetooth speakers add to a ship. The music will clash with other music playing and can make for the very opposite of a relaxing environment.