NCL’s Newest Cruise Ship Will Have 2 Features No Ship Has Ever Had Before

When Norwegian Cruise Line’s next new ship debuts in 2025, it will have two features that no cruise ship has ever had before.

Norwegian Aqua will debut in April 2025 with new experiences for cruisers.

One of those features will be the very first cruise ship hybrid waterslide and rollercoaster. The Aqua Slidecoaster will also be the longest and fastest slide at sea.

It will have dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels adventurous guests through two different courses.

The second new feature that Norwegian Aqua is bringing to the cruise industry will be located in the ship’s thermal suite. Norwegian is known for their Mandara Spa and this ship will be no different.

Norwegian Aqua will have the first clay sauna at sea, an invigorating spa service that revitalizes the skin through detoxifying cleansing and gentle exfoliation.

The thermal suite will also have double the normal amount of heated loungers along with familiar favorites like the charcoal sauna, ice room, salt room, and the flotation salt pool.

Norwegian announced today that two-time Emmy-Award winning actor Eric Stonestreet will serve as Norwegian Aqua’s godfather during a naming ceremony that will take place next year.

David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about Eric Stonestreet naming the ship:

“We are very excited to officially welcome Eric Stonestreet to the NCL team!. We had an amazing time with Eric on one of our ships, and also got to spend some time with his charming family after. Over the past couple of months, Eric has become a true friend of NCL.

“Eric’s authenticity, wit, charm and genuine desire to bring happiness to the masses embodies the role of godfather for Norwegian Aqua, as well as who we are and what we stand for as a company. We are honored to have Eric as the godfather of Norwegian Aqua!”

Norwegian Aqua will be the first Prima Plus class ship from Norwegian Cruise Line and come in at 156,300 gross tons in size. It will be 1,056 feet long and carry 3,571 guests at double occupancy.

The cruise ship will begin sailing from Port Canaveral on April 26, 2025, a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Aqua will also offer cruises from New York and Miami during the vessel’s first year in service.