shore excursions
Cruise NewsNew Cruise Ship Will Have an Extendable Deck on the Water &...

New Cruise Ship Will Have an Extendable Deck on the Water & Limo Tenders

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

When a new cruise ship debuts in early 2026, it will have an extendable deck right on the water that will create a one-of-a-kind experience for guests on board. The vessel will also offer Limo Tenders for unforgettable experiences.

Four Seasons ship marina

Marina Days

Four Seasons Yachts will offer designated Marina Days when their first ship debuts in early 2026. This aquatic playground will be offered on days when the ship isn’t sailing.

The space will offer enhanced sea access for up to 105 guests at a time. It will include a lounge, bar, and an extendable deck with a sea pool and lounge chairs.

The floating marina will be 3,778 square feet in size and offer easy access to water sports.

Guests can partake in water-based exercises with electric hydrofoils and water bikes, while those preferring a more leisurely pace can opt for traditional kayaks or inflatable waterboards.

Four seasons

Scenic coastal explorations are made possible with pedalboards, allowing guests to navigate picturesque shorelines at their own pace.

Guests wishing to enjoy the water closer to “home” will appreciate the fully protected sea water dipping pool located within the yacht’s floating platform.

Four Seasons I marina

Beachlander/Limo Tenders

Four Seasons Yachts will offer a Grand Touring Experience that has Limo Tenders and a Beachlander.

Beachlander

The Beachlander will offer an experience of a high-speed, adventure-ready excursion aboard a 10-metre (32 foot) Ribeye vessel. Guests will be able to enjoy access to exclusive beach clubs, remote coves, vibrant reefs for snorkeling, and scenic coastal cruising.

The Limo Tender experience will be a customized, full-service adventure available on most cruises aboard a custom 10-metre (32 foot) vessel. This experience will offer a refined and customizable way to explore a destination. It comes complete with personalized service and a private captain and is perfect for group outings or a romantic escape for two.

Tim Littley, Vice President of Itinerary and Planning at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, gave the following statement:

“Guests will explore remarkable destinations, beautiful bays and hidden coves while enjoying adventures on kayaks, paddleboards, and superyacht water toys that let them glide effortlessly across the water. These marina days will add a new element of discovery and fun, and we look forward to introducing our guests to this one-of-a-kind experience.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNew Cruise Ship Will Have an Extendable Deck on the Water &...
Previous article
Passenger Falls from Collapsed Gangway as Cruise Ship Breaks from Moorings

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved