New Cruise Ship Will Have an Extendable Deck on the Water & Limo Tenders

When a new cruise ship debuts in early 2026, it will have an extendable deck right on the water that will create a one-of-a-kind experience for guests on board. The vessel will also offer Limo Tenders for unforgettable experiences.

Marina Days

Four Seasons Yachts will offer designated Marina Days when their first ship debuts in early 2026. This aquatic playground will be offered on days when the ship isn’t sailing.

The space will offer enhanced sea access for up to 105 guests at a time. It will include a lounge, bar, and an extendable deck with a sea pool and lounge chairs.

The floating marina will be 3,778 square feet in size and offer easy access to water sports.

Guests can partake in water-based exercises with electric hydrofoils and water bikes, while those preferring a more leisurely pace can opt for traditional kayaks or inflatable waterboards.

Scenic coastal explorations are made possible with pedalboards, allowing guests to navigate picturesque shorelines at their own pace.

Guests wishing to enjoy the water closer to “home” will appreciate the fully protected sea water dipping pool located within the yacht’s floating platform.

Beachlander/Limo Tenders

Four Seasons Yachts will offer a Grand Touring Experience that has Limo Tenders and a Beachlander.

The Beachlander will offer an experience of a high-speed, adventure-ready excursion aboard a 10-metre (32 foot) Ribeye vessel. Guests will be able to enjoy access to exclusive beach clubs, remote coves, vibrant reefs for snorkeling, and scenic coastal cruising.

The Limo Tender experience will be a customized, full-service adventure available on most cruises aboard a custom 10-metre (32 foot) vessel. This experience will offer a refined and customizable way to explore a destination. It comes complete with personalized service and a private captain and is perfect for group outings or a romantic escape for two.

Tim Littley, Vice President of Itinerary and Planning at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, gave the following statement:

“Guests will explore remarkable destinations, beautiful bays and hidden coves while enjoying adventures on kayaks, paddleboards, and superyacht water toys that let them glide effortlessly across the water. These marina days will add a new element of discovery and fun, and we look forward to introducing our guests to this one-of-a-kind experience.”