Cruise Line Offering Free Flights to Tahiti When You Book a Cruise

A cruise line has launched a new promotion where they are giving out free flights to Tahiti if you book a cruise and hotel package.

From now through July 31, 2025, Windstar Cruises is offering free airfare on select cruises to the French Polynesia. Three of the cruise line’s signature Tahiti experiences are included in this Air + Hotel offer.

The free airfare is good from Los Angeles (LAX) to Tahiti (PPT) on select 2025-2026 Air + Hotel cruise packages. This is a value of up to $1,500 per person on Air Tahiti Nui.

Three Itineraries Included

There are three itineraries included in this deal that range from 10- to 17-days in length.

The first is Dreams of Tahiti, a 10-day trip that visits Bora Bora, Moorea and Raiatea. You’ll visit small harbors and pristine lagoons at this slice of paradise. Also included is the cruise line’s private motu beach party.

The second is Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands, a 13- or 14-day trip that visits the remote Tuamotus and the Society Islands. It includes longer and overnight stays in the heart of Polynesia.

The last itinerary included in this deal is Tahitian Treasure & Magnificent Marquesas. This 17-day voyage will take you to dramatic volcanic cliffs, sacred tiki statues, and Gauguin’s muse-worthy landscapes. If you’re craving culture and remote beauty, then this trip is for you.

In order to take advantage of this new offer, you must use the following booking code: AIR. (View Prices on Cruises on Windstar)

Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog gave the following statement:

“For 37 years, we’ve navigated among the islands and befriended locals across French Polynesia. It’s truly become our second home. That intimate knowledge is what helps us make these islands feel like your home, too. This offer is here to empower travelers to focus on the destination, not the ‘how’ of getting there.”

For more information about this deal from Windstar Cruises, you can visit the cruise line’s website at WindstarCruises.com or contact your preferred travel professional.