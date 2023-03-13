New 3 Week Carnival Cruise Opens for Bookings Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Carnival Cruise Line will open for bookings a new three week cruise on one of their ships that will travel from Seattle, Washington and end in Sydney, Australia.

This 22 day cruise on Carnival Luminosa is promising to be an incredible Carnival Journeys voyage.

The cruise will visit ports in Hawaii, Tahiti, and the Fiji Islands as the ship makes its way back to Australia after cruising to Alaska.

The cruise will start on September 19, 2024 from Seattle and have five straight sea days before arriving in Honolulu, Hawaii. After a visit to the 50th State, the ship will have five more sea days before spending two days in the French Polynesia visiting Moorea and Tahiti.

Carnival Luminosa will then cross the International Date Line before arriving in Fiji. After three final sea days, the cruise ship will arrive in Sydney, Australia on October 12, 2024.

This exotic 22 day cruise will open for bookings on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Carnival Luminosa joined Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet this past November after being transferred over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises.