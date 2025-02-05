Nate Bargatze Announces 2026 Comedy Cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line

Nate Bargatze is coming Norwegian Cruise Line in 2026. In an event called Nateland at Sea, the rising stand-up comedian will be on board Norwegian Jewel on a 4-night sailing from February 5-9, 2026.

The cruise will sail from Tampa, Florida and visit Costa Maya, Mexico.

There will be three shows in total on the ship. The entertainment lineup also includes live recordings of Bargatze’s podcast, “Nateland,” and other comedy podcasts, along with performances by additional comedians such as John Crist, Dusty Slay, and Derrick Stroup.

Adding a unique touch to the comedy on board, Nate Bargatze’s father, Stephen, a magician, will also be performing on the cruise, offering a different form of entertainment alongside the stand-up comedy.

A variety of other activities are planned, including a belly flop contest, and a spelling bee.

Cruise fares begin at $1,282 per person based on double occupancy. This price includes meals, select beverages, comedy shows, and other onboard amenities.

Presale Registration

Presale registration is currently open, with the first round closing on February 9th and the second on February 16th.

Presale booking windows are available for registered guests before public sales begin on February 19th at 2 p.m.

You can check out the details and get more information on Nateland at Sea here.

Guests booking within the first 500 cabins will receive a photo opportunity with Bargatze. Information regarding booking and availability can be found on the cruise website.

You might have seen Nate Bargatze on one of the three Netflix specials: “The Tennessee Kid” in 2019, “The Greatest Average American” in 2021, and “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” which premiered on December 24, 2024.