Nate Bargatze Announces 2026 Comedy Cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line

By J. Souza
Nate Bargatze is coming Norwegian Cruise Line in 2026.   In an event called Nateland at Sea, the rising stand-up comedian will be on board Norwegian Jewel on a 4-night sailing from February 5-9, 2026.

Norwegian Jewel cruise ship

The cruise will sail from Tampa, Florida and visit Costa Maya, Mexico.

There will be three shows in total on the ship.  The entertainment lineup also includes live recordings of Bargatze’s podcast, “Nateland,” and other comedy podcasts, along with performances by additional comedians such as John Crist, Dusty Slay, and Derrick Stroup.

Adding a unique touch to the comedy on board, Nate Bargatze’s father, Stephen, a magician, will also be performing on the cruise, offering a different form of entertainment alongside the stand-up comedy.

A variety of other activities are planned, including a belly flop contest, and a spelling bee.

Cruise fares begin at $1,282 per person based on double occupancy. This price includes meals, select beverages, comedy shows, and other onboard amenities.

Presale Registration

Presale registration is currently open, with the first round closing on February 9th and the second on February 16th.

Presale booking windows are available for registered guests before public sales begin on February 19th at 2 p.m.

You can check out the details and get more information on Nateland at Sea here.

Guests booking within the first 500 cabins will receive a photo opportunity with Bargatze. Information regarding booking and availability can be found on the cruise website.

You might have seen Nate Bargatze on one of the three Netflix specials: “The Tennessee Kid” in 2019, “The Greatest Average American” in 2021, and “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” which premiered on December 24, 2024.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
