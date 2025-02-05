Norwegian Bliss Returns to Service with New Features and Upgrades

Norwegian Bliss is fresh out of drydock and currently on a 13-day sailing from Europe to Miami. After two weeks spent at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France getting upgrades and new features, the ship now offers new public areas and dining options.

The vessel underwent significant maintenance work, including a complete refresh of its staterooms and enhancements to its entertainment venues.

What’s New on Board?

One of the biggest changes on the cruise ship is the addition of Horizon Park. The outdoor space will offer lawn games like cornhole and giant Jenga and a few relaxing spaces for lounging and sunbathing.

Guests will also be able enjoy ocean views, creating an inviting backdrop for socializing and relaxation.

As a space also meant for gathering, Horizon Park will offer live music and entertainment throughout the cruise.

Several dining upgrades were also added to the ship.

Dining Venues and Changes

Two popular Norwegian Cruise Line restaurants received upgrades on Norwegian Bliss.

Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki were both expanded to offer more space in these dining venues.

A new restaurant, Palomar, described as an upscale seafood specialty dining venue, was added to the ship. This restaurant was first introduced to the cruise line on the Norwegian Prima in 2022.

Palomar offers a special menu of fresh seafood, meats, and unique dishes like Grilled Octopus, Mediterranean Sea Bass, and New York Strip Steak. A $60 cover charge (or a specialty dining credit) covers a multi-course meal including appetizers, an entrée, sides, and desserts, though some premium items like Whole Grilled Lobster incur an additional $25 charge.

Other Upgrades

Other notable changes include the addition of Premiere Owner’s Suites in The Haven, which now feature three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate dining room, and updated living areas, master bedrooms, and balcony furnishings.

Also, part of the Observation Lounge has been converted into 26 new balcony cabins, similar to the changes seen on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Joy.

Where Norwegian Bliss is Headed Next

Norwegian Bliss is the third Breakaway Plus cruise ship with the cruise line and was originally completed in 2018. The vessel is scheduled to arrive in PortMiami on February 15, but it won’t stay in Florida long.

On February 22, the ship will sail from PortMiami to Los Angeles, California on a 15-day sailing. After several 7-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera, the vessel will move to Seattle in April for the busy Alaska cruise season.