Cruise NewsNorwegian Bliss Returns to Service with New Features and Upgrades

Norwegian Bliss Returns to Service with New Features and Upgrades

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Bliss is fresh out of drydock and currently on a 13-day sailing from Europe to Miami.   After two weeks spent at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France getting upgrades and new features, the ship now offers new public areas and dining options.

The vessel underwent significant maintenance work, including a complete refresh of its staterooms and enhancements to its entertainment venues.

Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Cruise Line's ship with a go kart track

What’s New on Board?

One of the biggest changes on the cruise ship is the addition of Horizon Park. The outdoor space will offer lawn games like cornhole and giant Jenga and a few relaxing spaces for lounging and sunbathing.

Guests will also be able enjoy ocean views, creating an inviting backdrop for socializing and relaxation.

As a space also meant for gathering, Horizon Park will offer live music and entertainment throughout the cruise.

Several dining upgrades were also added to the ship.

Dining Venues and Changes

Two popular Norwegian Cruise Line restaurants received upgrades on Norwegian Bliss

Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki were both expanded to offer more space in these dining venues.

A new restaurant, Palomar, described as an upscale seafood specialty dining venue, was added to the ship. This restaurant was first introduced to the cruise line on the Norwegian Prima in 2022.

Palomar offers a special menu of fresh seafood, meats, and unique dishes like Grilled Octopus, Mediterranean Sea Bass, and New York Strip Steak. A $60 cover charge (or a specialty dining credit) covers a multi-course meal including appetizers, an entrée, sides, and desserts, though some premium items like Whole Grilled Lobster incur an additional $25 charge.

Other Upgrades

Other notable changes include the addition of Premiere Owner’s Suites in The Haven, which now feature three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate dining room, and updated living areas, master bedrooms, and balcony furnishings.

Also, part of the Observation Lounge has been converted into 26 new balcony cabins, similar to the changes seen on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Joy.

Where Norwegian Bliss is Headed Next

Norwegian Bliss is the third Breakaway Plus cruise ship with the cruise line and was originally completed in 2018.   The vessel is scheduled to arrive in PortMiami on February 15, but it won’t stay in Florida long.

On February 22, the ship will sail from PortMiami to Los Angeles, California on a 15-day sailing.  After several 7-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera, the vessel will move to Seattle in April for the busy Alaska cruise season.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNorwegian Bliss Returns to Service with New Features and Upgrades
Previous article
New Celebrity Cruise Ship Will Not Have an Eden: The Brand-New Concept Replacing It
Next article
Nate Bargatze Announces 2026 Comedy Cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved