Holland America Line Adding The HISTORY Channel Shore Excursions

Holland America Line and The HISTORY Channel have announced a new partnership that will offer historically focused itineraries and immersive shore excursions.

Photo: Holland America Line

These new shore excursions will be available on several itineraries. They include a seven-day Marvels of Pompei, seven day Norwegian Fjords, and a 14-day Arctic and Northern Lights sailings.

Several Eastern Mediterranean cruises will offer themed departures. Holland America Line said that the sailings will be announced at a later date and will be specifically marked on their website.

Some of the new shore excursions include with the partnership with The HISTORY Channel include:

  • Gold Panning & Underground Mine Exploration
  • Giza Pyramids, Sphinx & the Pyramid of Sakkara
  • Stavanger Old & New

Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“With us, history isn’t just told, it is experienced. As two iconic brands rooted in storytelling, we are uniquely positioned to bring history to life through custom itineraries and shore excursions. This partnership further differentiates our brand and allows us to deliver to our guests experiences that are too good to hurry through.

David DeSocio, executive vice president, ad sales partnerships, A+E/The HISTORY Channel, added:

“We are thrilled to join with Holland America Line on this groundbreaking, long-term partnership, to have the opportunity to bring the power of The HISTORY Channel brand as a whole new dimension to the cruising experience.

“Through our unique storytelling and new curated itineraries, The HISTORY Channel is excited to help enable Holland America Line customers to further explore and understand the past, present and future significance of these beautiful and historic destinations.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
