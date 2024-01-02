MSC Offering Cruises for $279 That Include WiFi and Drink Packages

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is offering deals on cruises that start at just $279 per person and come with a bunch of freebies.

From now through January 15, 2024, MSC Cruises is offering a Wave Season deal that not only has discounted prices on their ships, but also free perks. They are:

Cruises starting at $279 per person

An Easy-Plus drink package

WiFi for up to two devices per cabin

Up to $400 in onboard credit to spend on the ship

Kids sail free

This Wave Season deal from MSC Cruises is good on sailings to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Southern Caribbean through Winter 2025.

Suzanne Salas, SVP, Marketing & E-Commerce, MSC Cruises USA, gave the following statement about this sale:

“With demand continuing to rise for cruising and travelers actively planning their 2024 vacations, Wave Season is the perfect time to get a great deal on a cruise before prices increase. This year, MSC Cruises has more ships and itineraries sailing from ports in the U.S. than ever before. This Wave Season deal is our way of inviting travelers to try our amazing, innovative ships and enjoy the unique and memorable experience MSC Cruises has to offer, while giving loyal guests a fantastic way to save on their next cruise. Cruising is already a huge value compared to land-based vacations and with value-adds like an all-inclusive drink package, Wi-Fi, kids sailing free and a credit to use on board, the savings are even greater.”

MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line and the third largest in the world.

The cruise line is committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050.

They are also currently building the largest cruise terminal in North America at PortMiami.

MSC Cruises currently offers cruises from Miami, Port Canaveral, and Brooklyn, as well as ports in Europe and Asia.