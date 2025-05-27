shore excursions
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises to Offer Sports Betting on 8 Ships for Trial Period...

MSC Cruises to Offer Sports Betting on 8 Ships for Trial Period in 2025

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has announced a new partnership with gaming technology provider Playtech to bring retail sports betting to select cruise ships. This new option will be available for guests sailing in international waters.

MSC Bellissima in Barcelona Spain

The agreement begins with a trial in 2025. During this time, sports betting will be available on eight MSC Cruises ships, covering 284 voyages.  

If this initial trial is successful, MSC Cruises plans to roll out the offering across its entire fleet of 23 vessels. This new service means that passengers will be able to place bets on the initial eight vessels which have not yet been named.  This type of betting has not offered by MSC before.

Mara Friso, Head of Casino at MSC Cruises, shared her excitement in a statement:

We’re very proud to be able to deliver the excitement and engagement of sports gaming to our guests through our partnership with Playtech. Our fleet of modern cruise ships will provide our customers a wide array of immersive digital content as a complement to our state-of-the-art cruise casinos.”

Yori Arami, Playtech’s Vice President of Sports Commercial, noted that MSC Cruises is already a long-time customer for their casino system, making them the “perfect partner” to expand sports betting globally.

Playtech is a major name in the gaming technology world, known for developing software for online casinos, sports betting platforms, and various other gambling products for operators worldwide.

The Partnership’s History

Playtech has supplied its “Neon” casino management system to MSC Cruises since 2014. This existing relationship handles the management of casino operations like slots and table games.

The specific names of the eight ships involved in the 2025 trial have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises to Offer Sports Betting on 8 Ships for Trial Period...
Previous article
Carnival Explains Why Cruise is Adult-Only. Heald Reiterates ‘We Are a Proud Family Cruise Line’

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved