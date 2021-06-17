MSC Cruises Opens August Sailings From Miami for Bookings

MSC Cruises has opened for bookings their first cruises that will resume from the U.S. in more than 15 months. The cruises are open to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests.



MSC Cruises will start offering sailings from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, beginning in August on MSC Meraviglia. The cruise line will also resume cruises from Port Canaveral in September.

The following cruises are now open for bookings:

3, an 4-night cruises onboard MSC Meraviglia from Miami to The Bahamas, featuring MSC’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, starting August 2, 2021

7-night cruises onboard MSC Meraviglia from Miami to The Bahamas and Caribbean, starting September 18, 2021

3-, 4- and 7-night cruises onboard MSC Divina from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas and Caribbean, starting September 16, 2021

All cruises will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve for at least one day, with some longer itineraries including two visits to the island. Guests can spread out across two miles of white sand beaches, and enjoy a variety of ocean discovery activities including stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, thrilling wave runner rides and more.

MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina will welcome guests who are both vaccinated and not fully vaccinated, with a multilayered approach in place for all guests.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to purchase MSC Cruises’ Travel Insurance & COVID-19 Protection Services and will be subject to more stringent protocols on board. At the present, these include but are not limited to the required purchase of a MSC Cruises sponsored shore excursions in order to go ashore and required testing upon embarkation and while on board.

Additional health and safety measures include universal COVID-19 testing at embarkation for all guests, weekly testing of crew, physical distancing, mask-wearing, protected shore excursions for guests who are not fully vaccinated, and enhanced sanitation measures and personal hygiene recommendations, such as increased hand-washing and sanitizing stations.

Fully vaccinated guests will receive MSC Cruises COVID-19 Reassurance protection at no charge, whereas guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to purchase MSC Cruises Travel Insurance & COVID Protection Services insurance prior to the cruise.

Guests are highly encouraged to be fully vaccinated prior to cruises with MSC Cruises; not fully vaccinated guests will need to undergo several additional requirements.