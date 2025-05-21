MSC Cruises Changes Pricing Structure for Specialty Dining

MSC Cruises has unveiled a new era of specialty dining on their ships with a simplified pricing structure for specialty restaurants.

From now on, all specialty restaurants on MSC cruise ships will come at a fix price with an easier to order menu.

The cruise line said that this will create greater value and a seamless dining experience.

Here are the highlights of the changes that MSC Cruise is making.

One menu, One price

Guests will now be able to choose from most of the items on the full restaurant menu, for one fixed price.

Menus will allow guests to choose at least one starter, one main and one dessert for a fixed fee. Menus will also offer extra-special dishes, such as Ozaki Wagyu beef, for a small additional charge.

Dining Packages

Dining packages can be purchase prior to cruises that include from one to four specialty restaurants. They will be flexible allowing guests to repeat restaurants.

Value with Advance Purchase

Any guest who purchases a dining package before their cruise will save up to 20% off the prices that are charge onboard the ship.

Georg Schmickler, Senior Vice President On-Board Revenues at MSC Cruises, gave the following statement:

“With increasing demand from our guests for flexibility, transparency, and personalization, this upgrade further strengthens our culinary product, offering today’s cruisers what they expect and deserve.”

Stéphane Franchini, MSC Cruises Senior Director of Food and Beverage Product, added:

“Simplified single-price menus mean greater transparency for guests, and customizable packages add flexibility to create a seamless dining experience for our guests. With these enhancements, MSC Cruises continues to redefine dining at sea, offering guests an unforgettable gastronomic journey with world-class cuisine and ultimate versatility.”