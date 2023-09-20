How to Get the First Details on Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Opening in 2025

Last month, Carnival Cruise Line announced the opening dates and name for their new port opening in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.



While we don’t know a lot about this new port being built specifically for Carnival cruise ships, we do know that it will open in July 2025. Celebration Key will also have a pier that will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s largest cruise ships in one day.

Carnival Cruise Line has set up a registration page so you can be the first to know more details on this new port. You can also sign up so you can be the first to know when cruises to Celebration Key open for bookings and for special promotions on these sailings. The registration can be found on Carnival’s website here.

Carnival is expected to soon announce which cruise ships will be the first to visit this new port located on Grand Bahama Island.

“As the first cruise port destination being designed specifically for Carnival guests, we feel it’s important to invite them along for this special journey as we continue to work our way toward the opening of Celebration Key in July 2025,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Celebration Key will offer a uniquely Bahamian experience with an abundance of features and amenities. They will include a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach, shore excursions, numerous recreational and leisure facilities for both families and adults, as well as Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for Carnival Cruise Line guests to enjoy.

While Carnival Corporation has built several ports (Grand Turk, Amber Cove etc) for their ships to visit, this will be the first one designated for only Carnival Fun Ships.