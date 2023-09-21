Carnival Moving Another Cruise Ship to Texas

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to move another ship to Texas for the 2025-2026 season.



Carnival Cruise Line will homeport Carnival Legend in Galveston starting in 2025. The cruise line will have four cruise ships sailing from Galveston when Carnival Legend joins Carnival Dream, Carnival Breeze, and Carnival Jubilee in Texas.

Carnival Legend will sail different itineraries to the Western Caribbean from Galveston that will range from four to 10 days in length. These newly announced cruises are now open for bookings.

Among the available itineraries is a five day cruise that visits Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico. Cozumel is one of Carnival’s most popular destinations and will be the lone stop on the ship’s four day cruises from Galveston.

Seven newly available 10 day itineraries visit ports in the Western Caribbean like Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Mahogany Bay, Roatan; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

An eight day Christmas cruise set for December 18, 2025, will visit Mahogany Bay, Roatan; Belize and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

“Carnival Legend’s deployment in Galveston strengthens our already robust portfolio of sailings from Texas, adding more variety to the offered itineraries, as well as another ship choice, and more opportunities for cruises to Mexico and other Western Caribbean that fit any vacation length,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

These newly announced cruises can now be booked on Carnival.com or through your local travel agent.