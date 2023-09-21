World’s Newest Cruise Line Orders Two More Ships

Explora Journeys, the world’s newest cruise line, has confirmed orders for two more cruise ships that not only be the 5th and 6th in their fleet, but will also be their first powered by hydrogen.



EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI will debut in 2027 and 2028 with advanced environmental technologies that will be capable of using alternative fuels such as bio and synthetic gas and methanol.

The two new cruise ships will pursue the use of liquid hydrogen with fuel cells for their hotel operations while docked in ports to eliminate carbon emissions with the ship’s engines are switched off. The vessels will also feature a new generation of LNG engines that will further tackle the issue of methane slip with the use of containment systems.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman – Cruise Division, MSC Group, said, “With Explora Journeys we have created a luxury brand that has been successful at redefining luxury at sea. We are seeing continued growth in the luxury segment and the investment in these two new ships shows our commitment to continue to grow within this sector as well as to invest in ships of the future. Together with Fincantieri we will study the newest technology that the world has to offer and continue with our commitment to introduce these technologies to drive efficiencies across the whole spectrum of ship performance. And of course we will continue to deliver the very best luxury travel experience, immersing our guests in the ocean state of mind with a sustainable soul.”

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer, Explora Journeys, added, “Sustainability in luxury is the new craftmanship and our new two confirmed orders are testament to our determination to preserve and protect our precious oceans. This is what the discerning traveler of tomorrow expects so it is an absolute imperative that we not only just deliver on that anticipation, but we must and will exceed such aspirations.”

Explora Journeys is the privately-owned luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group. The cruise line currently has one ship in service with five under construction or on order.