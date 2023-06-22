Hottest New Cruise Ships Debuting in the 2nd Half of 2023

We’re halfway through 2023 and cruise lines have a number of new ships set to debut in the second half of the year. Here is a look at the six hottest new cruise ships coming out before 2024.



The cruise ships are listed in order of when they will make their debut this year.

Explora I

First up is a brand new cruise line from MSC Group. Explora Journeys’ first ship, Explora I, will debut on July 17. This new luxury cruise ship will offer an all-inclusive experience and have a guest to crew ratio of 1.25:1.

Explora I will offer a luxury cruise experience with high-speed Wi-Fi, thermal suite access, unlimited drinks, 9 dining options, and all onboard gratuities complimentary included in cruise fares.

Explora I will offer cruises from Europe, New York, and Miami in 2023. View Prices on Cruises on Explora I

Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Viva will be the second Prima class ship from Norwegian Cruise Line. The ship will bring nine new dining and beverage options that have never before been seen on an NCL ship.

Entertainment on Norwegian Viva include “Beetlejuice” The Musical and “The Price is Right LIVE”. Norwegian Viva will also offer a live game show experience with the cruise industry’s first “Press Your Luck LIVE” at-sea. The immersive experience invites the audience to be part of the classic show and win incredible grand prizes.

The cruise ship will also feature the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush, and NCL’s industry-exclusive sustainable cocktail bar with Metropolitan Bar.

Norwegian Viva will debut on August 19, 2023, a week long cruise from Rome to Lisbon. The cruise ship will remain in Europe until November when the vessel relocates for Caribbean cruises from Miami. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Viva

Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the world’s most luxurious cruise line and their next new ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, will be the most luxurious new cruise ship to debut in 2023. With a gross tonnage of 55,500 and only 746 guests, Seven Seas Grandeur will provide among the highest space and staff to guest ratios in the industry.

Seven Seas Grandeur will also be home to a multi-million-dollar art collection, the Pièce de Résistance of which will be a custom designed masterpiece – Journey in Jewels – the first Fabergé Egg to permanently reside at sea.

Seven Seas Grandeur will debut on November 18, 2023 and sail two cruises in Europe become heading to Miami. The luxury cruise ship will sail a variety of cruises from Miami through the Spring of 2024. View Prices on Cruises on Seven Seas Grandeur

Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Ascent will be the fourth Edge class cruise ship from Celebrity Cruises and will be the newest cruise ship offering Caribbean cruises from South Florida during the 2023-2024 winter season.

On Celebrity Ascent, guests will enjoy the signature experiences of the cruise line’s Edge class ships, including its industry-first outward facing design that maximizes views and outdoor areas allowing guests to connect with the world around them.

The ship will have a robust food and beverage program with 30 plus choices from casual to fine dining to satisfy all palates. The vessel features spacious and sleek staterooms in a breadth of accommodation options catering to all travelers from solo adventurers and couples, to multi-generational family groups.

Celebrity Ascent will debut on November 22, 2023, a four night cruise to Cozumel from Port Everglades. After another short sailing, the cruise ship will offer week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Ascent

Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Jubilee will be Carnival Cruise Line’s third and final Excel class cruise ship and will enter service on December 23, 2023. It will have many of the great features as its sister ships (Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration) including a roller coaster on the top deck.

The cruise ship will have two new zones for Carnival ships, Currents and The Shores. Currents, encompassing Deck 6 and Deck 7, is an awe-inspiring, immersive and transformative space that takes guests below the waves with a playful vibe.

On Deck 8, The Shores is the place where the ocean meets land, a zone that’s inspired by the ways people enjoy the seaside including piers, boardwalks and beaches. An impressive three-deck-high fish school art installation rises from Deck 6 all the way to Deck 8 to bring guests up from the Currents below to the surface.

Carnival Jubilee will homeport in Galveston, Texas and sail week long cruises to the Western Caribbean. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Jubilee

Brilliant Lady

The final new ocean cruise ship of 2023, Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady, will enter service on December 24, 2023. It will be the fourth adults only cruise ship from Virgin, one of the world’s newer cruise lines.

Included in cruise fares are all dining/restaurants, WiFi, gratuities, and basic beverages.

Brilliant Lady will sail her inaugural cruise on December 24, 2023, a five night cruise that will end in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The cruise ship will then offer week long cruises to the Southern Caribbean. View Prices on Cruises on Brilliant Lady