Biggest Cruise Ship Ever Passes First Round of Sea Trials

The biggest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, completed a major construction milestone this week when the vessel passed its first round of sea trials.

Icon of the Seas hit the open ocean for the first time completing its first, crucial sea trials in Turku, Finland. The cruise ship is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard.

More than 450 specialists ran four days of preliminary tests on the cruise ship’s technical areas, like the main engines, bow and propellers, and even noise and vibration levels. This is all in preparation for the second round of sea trials that will push Icon of the Seas to its limits later this year.

Icon of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built at over 250,000 gross tons, more than six times larger than the RMS Titanic.

Here is a look at what will be included on the world’s largest cruise ship:

Royal Caribbean is expected to take delivery of Icon of the Seas in late 2023. The cruise ship will make its debut on January 27, 2024, a seven night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami, Florida.

The cruise ship will offer weekly cruises from Miami to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Icon of the Seas is the first of three Icon class ships from Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line.