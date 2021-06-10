Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Updates Ship Schedule For Summer Cruises in Europe

Holland America Line Updates Ship Schedule For Summer Cruises in Europe

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Holland America Line has updated their summer cruise schedule to Europe canceling additional sailings and moving back the launch of their new ship Rotterdam.

Holland America Line has canceled the remainder of the summer 2021 European sailings aboard two cruise ships, Nieuw Statendam and Volendam. This affects cruises that were scheduled to depart from September through November, along with the Collectors’ Voyages (combined cruises) associated with those departures.

In addition, after an expected on-schedule delivery from the Fincantieri shipyard July 30, Rotterdam will remain in non-guest operations until its September 26 cruise from Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Plans for Rotterdam’s naming ceremony are being finalized.

Guests currently booked on canceled Nieuw Statendam and Volendam departures automatically will be moved to a 2021 cruise on Eurodam in the Mediterranean, beginning with the August 15 cruise through the October 30 transatlantic crossing, and receive a $100 Onboard Spending Credit per person.

Nieuw Statendam and Volendam guests also can choose to move to an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare or receive a Future Cruise Credit of 110% of any cash paid that will be placed in the guest’s loyalty account.

Guests currently booked on a canceled Rotterdam voyage may select an equivalent sailing in 2022 at the 2021 fare paid, or they can choose to receive a Future Cruise Credit of 110% of any cash paid.

Any guest on one of the canceled cruises also can request a full refund of all monies paid to Holland America Line.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s Newest Cruise Ship Passes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, successfully completed two sets of sea trials off of the coast of Italy. Rotterdam left Marghera April 25...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Will Resume Cruises in August From Greece

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to announce cruises from Greece this summer after they received approval from the government of Greece...
Read more
Holland America Line

Cruise Line Adds New All-Inclusive Fares on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is adding new all-inclusive fares that will include drinks, shore excursions, specialty dining, and WiFi on cruises. Holland America Line's new "Have...
Read more

