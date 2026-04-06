Holland America Line Launches Special Sale for 153rd Anniversary

Holland America Line is celebrating 153 years of offering cruises this year and to celebrate, the cruise line is offering a special Anniversary Sale that will run through the end of April.

Holland America Line’s Anniversary Sale is good on cruises that are four to 69 days in length and depart from April 2026 through the spring of 2027. The sale is combinable with the cruise line’s Have It All packages that makes cruises nearly all-inclusive.

The Have It All package includes shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

This sale from Holland America Line includes the following perks:

Up to 30% off cruises

Onboard credit up to $400 per cabin

50% off deposits

Kids cruise for free (3rd and 4th in a cabin)

Sale ends on April 30, 2026

View best prices on Holland America Line

Cruises to Alaska, New England/Canada, Europe, Australia, Hawaii, Panama Canal, and the Caribbean are included in this sale.

Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line, said the following about this new sale:

“Celebrating 153 years of ocean exploration is about honoring the guests who have traveled the world with us. The Anniversary Sale is both a thank you to our loyal guests and an invitation to new travelers to experience our thoughtfully designed itineraries, immersive destination experiences and exceptional service—all with added value and special savings.”